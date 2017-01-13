Restaurant Customers Who Left Their Brains at Home

"Grandpa: 'I certainly hope this doesn't happen very often. The health department will shut you down!'

"Manager: 'I'm so sorry, sir! We'll comp your family’s dinner.'

"Grandpa: 'Well, I guess that'd be OK.'

"After they left, we all figured we would be reading a complaint in the Houston Chronicle the next week.

"Over an hour later, we got a phone call:

"Grandpa: 'Yeah, I'm the guy that found the tooth in his food…'

"Manager: 'Yes, sir?'

"Grandpa: 'Well, it seems that I'm missing a tooth, so it must have been mine. Can I get it back?'" -- Paul Gray