Tales of the Absolute Worst Food-Service Workers Ever

"Anyway, while we were eating a British couple sat next to us. I was excited to hear English for the first time in a few weeks, so I basically shamelessly eavesdropped on them. They ordered their meals and the man asked for a glass of red wine. It was eventually brought out to them, and after a minute I heard the woman asking the man if he could do something about the fact that the wine was frozen cold.

"He called over the waiter and told the man that the wine was chilled. The waiter cheerfully agreed that yes, the wine was cold, and wasn't that so great?

"The man, slightly exasperated, went through an explanation of how this kind of red wine should not be chilled -- it was a Bordeaux or something, I can't remember, but definitely not something that should be served chilled.