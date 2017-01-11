Cockroach Milk, Poop Cafes, and Other Disgusting Food Trends

Cockroach milk

Our "next great superfood" might be made of our least favorite roommates. Cockroach milk has four times the protein of cow's milk -- so it's optimized for humans going to the gym for gainz, or whatever.

But before you dry-heave yourself into a fit, this is actually more of a hypothetical (despite a heavy dose of recent press). The bugs do produce milk, but the kind we'd end up consuming would be recreated by scientists in a lab from a sequenced gene. The protein crystals extracted from cockroaches will most likely be used in products like protein powder down the line. If you can't wait, feel free to eat any and all cockroaches you see at your favorite one-star hotel. It will be cheaper.