Personalize Your Kit With These Stylish Smoking Accessories

If your smoking kit screams ’90s stoner dude, it may be time. If your pipe shares is from your college days, it’s probably time. Even if you’re an active, enthusiastic cannabis consumer, it’s time to take advantage of the blossoming accessory space and enjoy modern pieces that more accurately reflect your current needs and aesthetics.

For this hand-curated list of interesting indie smoking accessories, we looked to Etsy’s cannabis section, where a diverse product roster mirrors an increasingly heterogeneous population of stoners. There is an accessory to match a broad spectrum of aesthetics: super kawaii, retro, functional, maximalist feminist, or minimalist herbalist.

Most of the following businesses are female owned, many of them donate a percentage of their profits to nonprofit organizations, and all of them prioritize good business practices and have a focus on sustainability. Shopping conscientiously is here to stay, and by being a little more deliberate with our dollars, we can make a big difference for the small businesses we want to see thrive. May this list of the best smoking accessories on Etsy enhance and inspire your next smoking session.