The 13 Most Underrated Neighborhoods for Food in America

East Boston

Boston, Massachusetts

The deal: Once just an Italian enclave for those who could no longer afford the North End, Eastie is now a kaleidoscope of great cuisines thanks to an extremely diverse population that ranges from South and Central Americans to East Asians to people originally from Winthrop. And yet it still remains relatively under the radar due to its location right off the highway from Logan. Go there now, before all the people from the North End migrate there again.

The moves: If you're alive and from Boston, you know about Santarpio's, the old-school crown jewel of Eastie pizza. Well, still go there and get a sausage pie, and don't bother asking for a menu. For Aussie meat pies and good Aussie beers, check out KO Pies. Colombian and Peruvian specialties (especially chicken) from Rincon Limeno, El Penol, or Pollos A La Brasa El Chalan are a must. Angela's Cafe for incredible Mexican and Taqueria Jalisco for tacos. Oh, and if you're looking for the old-school Italian, hit up Rino's Place for red sauce Italian (beware the long wait on weekends though) or get a chicken cutlet sub from Meridian Food Market. -- Kevin Alexander, national writer-at-large