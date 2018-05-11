Which Chain Restaurant Should You Visit on Mother's Day?

Mother's Day comes but once per year -- and every year you forget to make a reservation for Mother's Day brunch.
It's OK. This is just the woman who carried you then birthed you then raised you while loving you unconditionally and driving you to soccer practice. Hey, you were really busy with work -- and Westworld is back so that's also taking up a lot of your time. No sweat!
But all is not lost: If you want to take your mother out, almost every reliable ol' chain restaurant will be open on Mother's Day. To help narrow the field, we asked some of our favorite brands -- via Twitter -- why their restaurants deserve our business on this special holiday that was definitely not just invented by greeting card companies. Here are our findings.
Applebee's
Our friendly neighborhood Applebees tries to sway us with tequila. Not a bad play whatsoever.
Chili's
I do like the idea of personally reaching out here, but I've been burned way too many times in the past by DM'ing my mom's phone number to strangers.
Wendy's
Aside from reference two classic Thrillist stories, Wendy's makes an astonishing and illuminating point about the power of subliminal messages. How deep does this wormhole go?
Burger King
Alright, BK gets it. Also, moms are notorious for their love of Chicken Fries. I think.
White Castle
And every castle deserves to be filled with sliders, naturally.
Chick-fil-A
The always-closed-on-Sundays chicken chain makes an extremely valid point that frankly, we should have realized.
.... and props to Chili's for following up here. As far as our decision, we're just going to let Ma decide.
After all, she deserves it.
