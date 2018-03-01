Mozzarella Stick Lasagna Takes an All-Time Classic to the Next Level

Lasagna can be the greatest dinner -- even served cold as leftovers the next day -- especially when you replace that fussy ricotta with deep-fried mozzarella sticks. Follow this recipe to take your game day party meal to the next level. Your friends will never want to leave -- and if they eat enough of the ultimate comfort food, they might not be able to.
Mozzarella Stick Lasagna
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ lb ground beef
- ½ lb sausage
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 jar tomato sauce
- 1 pkg oven-ready lasagna sheets
- 60 or so mozzarella sticks
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella
- Grated parmesan cheese to taste
- Basil, roughly torn or chiffonade
Directions:1. Preheat your pan on high, coating evenly with the olive oil.
2. Brown the beef and sausage in the hot oil, stirring frequently to saute evenly.
3. Add salt and pepper, then remove from heat.
4. In a baking pan, spread tomato sauce base, then alternate with lasagna sheets and more sauce.
5. Top with two columns of mozzarella sticks (approx two dozen) and sprinkle them with shredded mozz.
6. Layer the meat atop that goodness.
7. A layer of lasagna sheets and tomato sauce again.
8. Still not enough mozzarella sticks. Fill the pan with 40 or so more.
9. Add more lasagna sheets and more sauce
10. More shredded mozzarella.
11. Bake at 425º F for 30-35 minutes.
12. Sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese.
13. Garnish with fresh, light basil and serve.