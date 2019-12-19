Muscle Milk Wants to Pay for Your Gym Membership in Exchange for a Workout Selfie

The workout selfie is an art form fueled by endorphins. It is a display of our endurance, backlit by machines coated with industrial light, beautiful in that it presents our carefully curated social media person in a way that reveals a bit of our shared, sweaty humanity. And now the time has finally come for this art form -- and for our commitment to gasping on the stair climber -- to be rewarded, because Muscle Milk wants to pay for gym memberships of 2,020 folks who post a workout selfie.
Here's how it'll work: Throughout January, Muscle Milk will be choosing gym-goers at random, based on the available pool of selfies with the company's contest hashtag (we'll get to that in a bit). Each person who is selected will receive $50 through Venmo, unless you do not have Venmo and would prefer to receive a check. The giveaway begins on January 1, 2020, at 12pm, and ends January 29, right before the clock strikes midnight. There are four "entry periods," listed below:
This Burrito Is Wrapped in a Cheesy Shell
You don't have to be a Crossfit lumberjack, nor do you have to be holding a Muscle Milk, to qualify. All you have to do is share the gym selfie on your Instagram (story or post) or on Twitter, tag and follow @MuscleMilk, and hashtag #MuscleMilkSweepstakes. You'll know you've won when Muscle Milk, or someone equally desirable, slides into your DMs.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.