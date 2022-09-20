Behold the Magic of the Mighty Mushroom

Shop local for your mushrooms

When she isn’t foraging, Gentl buys her mushrooms from vendors at local farmers markets, and she recommends all mushroom-minded consumers do the same. “Mushrooms don’t like plastic, and I think that’s why a lot of people have bad feelings towards them, because they’re buying the ones from the supermarket that have been sitting under plastic for who knows how long,” Gentl says.

More and more grocery stores like Whole Foods, Central Market, and Erewhon are starting to sell their mushrooms in open baskets and bins, so make sure to keep an eye out for those.

If you want to take a crack at harvesting your own mushrooms, Gentl advises foragers to first be proficient in identifying their mushrooms so they don’t harvest anything questionable. And while you might be seeing people on TikTok foraging in their local parks, Gentl notes that it isn’t wise to forage in cities and other places clouded with pollution and other toxins.