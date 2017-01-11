The Internet Is Flipping Out Over This NASA-Inspired Knife

Although the validity of that claim is up in the air, one thing is for certain: The KNASA knife is setting its Kickstarter funding ablaze, raising more than 11x the initial $20,000 goal with a current total of 2,062 backers. It's already one of the most popular food-related Kickstarters ever, joining the ranks of the Golden Goose egg scrambler and the CHiP Smart Cookie Oven as one of the site's greatest hits.

So, what makes this knife so special? Essentially, you're looking at a knife that is simply stronger, more durable, and more effective than competitors' knives because of the blade's unique material. According to its promotional video, the alloy in the KNASA is twice as strong as titanium, which means the edge stays five times longer than your average knife. And at $79, it's relatively cheap.