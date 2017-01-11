Where to Get Free Food Right Now for National Sandwich Day

A sandwich is made when two pieces of bread are surrounded by meat and/or cheese to form a delightful meal. National Sandwich Day is made when chains across America give you free food in order to celebrate a completely made-up holiday. And guess what? That day is today!

We've got deals from Arby's, Potbelly, Burger King, Schlotzsky's, and Capriotti's. So go out there and get you some free sandwiches before the day's over!

The deal: Buy any drink and fill out this simple form so Arby's can send you promotional emails, and the chain will hook you up with a free Roast Beef Classic.

When: Today, Nov 3rd, but also any day you feel like filling out that form.