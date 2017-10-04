Everywhere You Can Get Free Tacos Today for National Taco Day

Tacos should be celebrated every day of the year. They're delicious. They deserve statues and odes crafted in their honor. But since most town squares are sadly bereft of giant marble statues of a soft-shell taco, we can content ourselves knowing there's one day a year where we collectively celebrate the taco. Today, October 4, is National Taco Day, and that means you can get your mitts on some free and cheap tacos all over the country.
Since there are only 24 hours in a National Taco Day and you need as much time in taco town as possible, here's our running list of the best deals for National Taco Day from major chains.
Free taco deals
Taco John's
The deal: You're just straight up getting a free taco here. Bring in a coupon and get a free soft or hard-shell taco. The coupon will be shared Wednesday on the restaurant's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat pages.
When: October 4
Chuy's
The deal: Dress up like a taco, and you get a free entree at any Chuy's location. If you're not in the Halloween spirit, you can add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1and get $1 off all Mexican beers.
When: October 4
Taco Time
The deal: The Washington-based Taco Time isn't messing around. Get a free crispy taco. That's it. No strings, except that if you're still hungry you'll have to buy the next one yourself.
When: October 4
Other taco deals
Taco Bell
The deal: The closest you’ll get to a National Taco Day deal at T-Bell this year is the chain’s limited edition taco gift set, which includes tacos for $5.
When: October 4
El Pollo Loco
The deal: The Loco has a buy one, get one free offer on Taco Platters if you bring in this coupon.
When: October 4
Taco Bueno
The deal: Buy a meal, get a free taco. Doesn't get easier than that.
When: October 4
Del Taco
The deal: Join the taco purveyor's Raving Fan eClub, and you'll get a coupon for a free Queso Crunch Taco when you buy a Queso Crunch Taco.
When: October 4
California Tortilla
The deal: Another straightforward Taco Day deal here: Buy a taco, get another taco for free.
When: October 4
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
The deal: Tacos are $1 at the Texas-based chain. The deal applies to seven types of tacos, so you can get all seven for $7.
When: October 4
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
The deal: You can grab unlimited $0.50 mini crispy tacos all day at On the Border.
When: October 4
Jimboys Tacos
The deal: At locations throughout California and Nevada, you can get a free taco with each taco you buy. You'll have to deal with a maximum of three free tacos, though.
When: October 4
More free tacos?
If you know of National Taco Day freebies and deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. As always, celebrate responsibly.
