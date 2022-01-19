Chenae Bullock Is Bringing Ancestral Wisdom to Mainstream Cannabis

From South Dakota to Nevada, Native tribes are getting into the mainstream cannabis game, and they’re doing it on their own time. As sovereign nations, these tribes have the right to conduct cannabis business in states that have legalized cannabis, even if the state government has not yet brought their cannabis system online. This is federally possible following a 2014 Department of Justice memo that allows recognized tribes with responsible cannabis businesses to operate without prosecution.

Although, if we’re being real, cannabis has been grown on these lands for a long time. Long before there was a federal government deciding what plants could or couldn’t be grown in this country.