Nestlé Will Burn $50 Million Worth of Maggi Instant Noodles

Today is a sad, but necessary, day. Nestlé has announced it will destroy $50 million worth of Maggi noodles in concrete incinerators, following a ban by India's food safety regulator, the BBC reports.
The noodles, which are extremely popular in India, were deemed "unsafe and hazardous" based on the safety regulator's tests. The New York Times reported earlier this month that the company was pulling the noodles from shelves across India, after concerns over the product containing high levels of lead.
Nestlé has 80% of India's instant noodles market, Business Insider notes, so it's sure to be a huge hit not only for the company but for noodle lovers at large.
The company alleges that Maggi noodles are safe, and plans to challenge the ban. Of the plan to remove and destroy the noodles, Nestlé said in a statement, "There will be additional costs to take into account, for example bringing stock from the market, transporting the stock to the destruction points, destruction cost etc. The final figure will have to be confirmed at a later date."
According to the BBC, Nestlé's global chief executive Paul Bulcke has requested to see the lab tests results, and promises Maggi will return to store shelves soon. In the meantime, a number of states are testing the noodles for MSG, and The Times of India reports the next court hearing will take place on June 30th.
