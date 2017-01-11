Netflix's 'Chef's Table' Is About to Focus on the Country That Loves Food the Most

If you claim to like food but have yet to indulge in Chef's Table on Netflix, you are a walking contradiction, friend. The series -- helmed by Jiro Dreams of Sushi director David Gelb -- gives viewers a glimpse into the lives and work of iconoclastic chefs with airtight narratives and absolutely gorgeous cinematography. Many (myself included) consider it the definitive docu-series on cuisine.

For the third season, ready to binge on September 2nd, Gelb and co. will focus on France in particular, profiling four native chefs elevating the restaurant scene in their home country: Michel Troisgros of Maison Troisgros, Adeline Grattard of Yam’Tcha, Alain Passard of L’Arpège, Alexandre Couillon of La Marine.