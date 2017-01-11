Netflix's 'Chef's Table' Is About to Focus on the Country That Loves Food the Most

If you claim to like food but have yet to indulge in Chef's Table on Netflix, you are a walking contradiction, friend. The series -- helmed by Jiro Dreams of Sushi director David Gelb -- gives viewers a glimpse into the lives and work of iconoclastic chefs with airtight narratives and absolutely gorgeous cinematography. Many (myself included) consider it the definitive docu-series on cuisine.
For the third season, ready to binge on September 2nd, Gelb and co. will focus on France in particular, profiling four native chefs elevating the restaurant scene in their home country: Michel Troisgros of Maison Troisgros, Adeline Grattard of Yam’Tcha, Alain Passard of L’Arpège, Alexandre Couillon of La Marine.
The move makes sense as traditionally France is known to be one of the most food-passionate countries in the entire world with incredibly influential native chefs.
“French cuisine is so important artistically and historically,” Gelb told Variety. “We have four chefs at different places in their careers and lives, and we got a beautiful cross-section of French cuisine.”
So order some deep-fried escargot on Seamless, load your Apple TV, and prepare for some serious food porn paired with sweeping shots of various hills and valleys. Your weekend plans are settled.
