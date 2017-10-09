Anthony Bourdain's Massive Open-Air Market To Open In 2017, Have Karaoke

Mark your calendars, foodies; Anthony Bourdain's 155,000 sqft, open-air food market finally has an opening date and it's somewhere in the vicinity of 2017. The sulking, surly, wayward chef's Blade Runner-style market has been in its planning stages for a while now, setting up shop at the main concourse and mezzanine of Pier 57 at 15th Street.
Both the culinary world and microwave-food-making simpletons alike have been wondering for some time when the market would be open to the public and what exactly it will be like. Now they've got their answer. Kinda.
Regardless of Bourdain's omnipotent status, he still faces the typical red tape anyone would find when trying to open the biggest open food market in New York City. “It’s going to involve a lot of visas, a big challenge,” says Bourdain's partner in the venture, Stephen Werther.
Along with featuring over 100 retail and wholesales vendors, the "Singapore-style hawker market" will reportedly also be home to areas called "wet markets," where "butchers break down whole animals, and fishmongers scale, cut and fillet" plus—and here's the really good part—a section for karaoke, movies, and Asian pop concerts.
This is probably going to be the best new thing to happen in New York since that huge tornado sucked up Donald Trump.*
*hopefully
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Jeremy Glass is a staff writer for Thrillist and still loves going to the original Asian-inspired open-air market—Chinatown.