New England Dispensaries Near The Best Fall Foliage

Poland, Maine

This quaint shop along a quiet stretch of road Southwest of Lewiston is the closest shop to the glorious foliage along New Hampshire’s Route 112, which is right in the middle of peak vibrance right now. Step into the shop’s clean, naturally-lit interiors, and you’ll find a modest selection of flower, edibles and concentrates, plus papers and accessories if you need something to enjoy it in.

Berwick, Maine

If you’re angling towards the freshwater views of the enormous Lake Winnipesaukee and the surrounding woods, this sweet, cabin-like shop is an easy detour on the way. There are a variety of infused chocolate bars and tinctures alongside the well-curated vapable and flower options on the shelves. The larger selection is ideal in preparing to explore parts of the 97-mile loop surrounding the vast Lake.

North Adams, Massachusetts

Just across the border from the southern end of Vermont’s endearingly historic Highway 7 lies a super modern pot shop carrying many of Massachusetts’ most coveted cannabis brands. High quality indoor flower and pre-rolls—plus 2g Cannagars from Yamna—are stocked aplenty, as well as Southie Adams vape cartridges and edibles like the vitamin-like Drops by 1906.

Williamstown, Massachusetts

Before wandering into the foliage of the Mohawk Trail, you can also check out the offerings at nearby Silver Therapeutics, a charming corner shop with a modest but highly curated menu. You can still find tasty infused seltzers from Hi 5, and high quality flower from Garden Remedies. The space is petite, but the staff keeps things moving swiftly and efficiently—and have the regulars to show for it.

Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Here you’ll find New York’s influence on the emerging country pot scene in the Berkshires, where designer Adam Lippes and Alexander Farnsworth designed their 2,000-square-foot dispensary with a famed London architect. Cabinets and displays are inspired by none other than Rome’s arched Colosseo Quadrato—it’s next level bougie cannabis here, with a premium in-house line of flower, pre-rolls and topicals to match.

Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Another NY-based project in the Berkshires, this female-fueled space features special accessories like luxury leather stash bags and patterned rolling papers by Papers + Ink Sesh. There is a huge selection of products here: vape cartridges by Rythm and Strane; an array of infused mints, chocolates and gummies; and a curated dozen flower strains and pre-roll varieties.

Sheffield, Massachusetts

Located in a renovated barn, this pristine, welcoming shop is a half-hour from Wyantenock State Forest and a perfect destination for first-timers. The vertically integrated shop carries carefully cultivated homegrown flower, and they process their own for the line of concentrates and tinctures, so you can feel rest assured of a trustworthy supply chain. You can also shop confidently knowing that, as cultivators and processors themselves, they know the right questions to ask when vetting other brands to put on their shelves.

Portland, Maine

Just 29 miles from Sebago Lake, this little dose of the West Coast is in the middle of downtown Portland. Founded by Bay Area expats, this newly opened shop gives back to the community and works to foster equity in cannabis for people from all backgrounds. You’ll find flower from Landrace Cannabis Co., vapes from HighNorth, various THC and CBD drinkables and much more—even a topical for your pet.