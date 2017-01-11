These New Pringles Will Make You Think You're Eating Taco Bell

If Pringles is known for anything -- other than making it super hard to get those last crisps at the bottom of the can, but whatever -- it's for its insane array of flavors. Seriously, the company has more than 100 flavors sold in 140 countries. Today, five more flavors were added to Julius Pringles' already bountiful roster.

Pringles' new LOUD crisps (the uppercase letters mean you have to scream every time you say it) are here with bold new flavors that are literally louder when you bite into them. So please, don't snack around sleeping babies. Or actually, do -- they'll understand when they're older.