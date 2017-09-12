Doritos Launches Pride-Inspired Chips to Support the LGBT Community

Now, you'll be able to lick rainbow cheese dust off of your fingers -- ya know, if you're into that kind of thing.
Doritos has announced it's launching new, limited edition Doritos chips -- or “Doritos Rainbows” -- inspired by the colors of the Pride Flag to benefit the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit organization that advocates for LGBT youth. They probably taste like equality. And rainbows.
Described as the "boldest, most colorful" Doritos ever, bags of the chips are now available to anyone who makes a $10 donation to the organization at the Doritos Rainbows website, while supplies last. The company said 100% of proceeds from the chips will go directly to the charity, which is famous for its inspirational "It Gets Better" videos.
Limited Edition Doritos Rainbows are here. To get a bag, donate ten dollars or more and show your support. All proceeds go to It Gets Better Project. Only at http://itgetsbetter.org/doritosrainbows #BOLDANDBETTER
Posted by Doritos on Thursday, September 17, 2015
Delicious rainbow-colored Doritos, support for LGBT youth, and a tax-deductible donation. You can't go wrong.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't wait for rainbow-colored cheese dust on his fingers. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.