Food & Drink

Doritos Launches Pride-Inspired Chips to Support the LGBT Community

By Published On 09/17/2015 By Published On 09/17/2015
Doritos

Trending

related

Amazon Is Finally Coming to Your Apple TV

related

You Can Fly 11 Stories Over Las Vegas Like Superman

related

Here's Why Stephen King Says You Should Stay on a Motel's Top Floor

related

Nintendo Warns Paying More Than $80 for a SNES Classic Is a Rip-Off

Now, you'll be able to lick rainbow cheese dust off of your fingers -- ya know, if you're into that kind of thing.

Doritos has announced it's launching new, limited edition Doritos chips -- or “Doritos Rainbows” -- inspired by the colors of the Pride Flag to benefit the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit organization that advocates for LGBT youth. They probably taste like equality. And rainbows.

Described as the "boldest, most colorful" Doritos ever, bags of the chips are now available to anyone who makes a $10 donation to the organization at the Doritos Rainbows website, while supplies last. The company said 100% of proceeds from the chips will go directly to the charity, which is famous for its inspirational "It Gets Better" videos. 

 

Limited Edition Doritos Rainbows are here. To get a bag, donate ten dollars or more and show your support. All proceeds go to It Gets Better Project. Only at http://itgetsbetter.org/doritosrainbows #BOLDANDBETTER

Posted by Doritos on Thursday, September 17, 2015

“Time and again, our consumers have shown us, there really is nothing bolder than being true to yourself and living life to the fullest,” said Ram Krishnan, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay, in a press release. “With Doritos Rainbows chips, we’re bringing an entirely new product experience to our consumers to show our commitment toward equal rights for the LGBT community and celebrate humanity without exception.”

Delicious rainbow-colored Doritos, support for LGBT youth, and a tax-deductible donation. You can't go wrong.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't wait for rainbow-colored cheese dust on his fingers. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Stuff You'll Like

Load Moreing