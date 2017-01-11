The 9 Best New Food Products at Whole Foods, According to a Buyer

Almond milk isn't just for pouring into your coffee. Kite Hill, a brand that's been killing it in the almond cream cheese space (yes, that is a real thing), is moving into yogurt. Kite Hill's new dairy-free yogurt is available in standard flavors like plain, vanilla, peach, blueberry, and strawberry, but it's also available in more unusual varieties like pineapple and Key lime. Whole Foods currently has an exclusive on these suckers, so don't try looking for these in your local supermarket.

This is the second non-dairy yogurt on here, and that's because plenty of people want the convenience of a cup of yogurt without having to invite a cow to the party. Forager is a company known for its green juices, but this non-dairy yogurt is a game-changer, according to Stein, because of its texture. Many dairy-free yogurts are, umm, soupy garbage but Forager’s cashew yogurt is much thicker and creamier than most.