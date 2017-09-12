Nick Offerman's Pizza Farm is the Greasy Paradise of Your Dreams

It's a move right out of the Ron Swanson Book of Life: Nick Offerman roaming a pizza farm -- where "ripe, juicy pizzas" and taquitos grow on trees, and "hot, moist sloppy joes" come from the fields -- to prove to the government that they're healthy meals for kids.
Unfortunately, he's in character for Funny or Die, as "food expert" Daniel Frances, and you can't actually visit this wonderland with "acres of pizza kissing the sun, stretching as far as the eye can see" and "fresh pepperoni straight from Mother Earth." The video is in support of the American Heart Association's mission to get healthier meals in schools, but that's not to say we wouldn't get behind the idea of an actual pizza farm... Kickstarter, anyone?