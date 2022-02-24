The Best Snacks and Drinks to Buy at a Nigerian Grocery Store

Texas is home to a large portion of the United States’ Nigerian community. I was raised in Dallas, where I was fortunate enough to have grown up around many other first- and second-generation Nigerians. As a kid, one of my favorite activities was accompanying my mom to the Nigerian grocery store. Major grocery chains like Albertsons, Kroger, and Tom Thumbs abound in Dallas, but they paled in comparison to a place where the shelves overflowed with goods like crayfish, pounded yam flour, and egusi seeds.

While the name of the store has long become a distant memory, I can still vividly recall the childhood excitement of perusing through the aisles and, of course, begging my mom for item after item. I was enthralled by the fact that the bottles of Sprite and Orange Fanta were always glass, never plastic. At the register, there were small baggies filled with fried snacks or kola nuts.

While the store I grew up visiting in Dallas was owned by Nigerians, it also contained products that are more prevalent in other West African countries, like shito, a Ghanaian pepper sauce. I’ve spent the majority of my adult life living between New York City and Los Angeles, and in both cities, I’ve had West African food stores to provide me not only with necessary staples, but also with a sense of familiarity.

There are few things as comforting and nostalgic for me as enjoying the snacks of my childhood. If you’re new to the world of Nigerian or West African grocery stores, here’s a list of some of the popular snacks and beverages I grew up with.