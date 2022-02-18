Warm Your Soul With This Nigerian Jollof Orzo Soup

Awosan argues that what West Africans refer to as soups are actually really stews. In her mind, “soup should be defined more by the end use of it versus the viscosity of it,” meaning that a soup is a soup because it doesn’t need another vessel—you eat it as is. But in West African cuisines, soups are usually accompanied by swallows like pounded yam, which for Awosan makes them stews. She wanted to translate the classic flavors of West African stews into actual soups.

Awosan used her savings to launch Egunsi Foods, and she needed to find a way to get into the consumer-packaged goods industry without going bankrupt. That meant starting with small batches. One of the most popular soups has been the Obe Ata, which includes tomato, red peppers, and a touch of habanero pepper.

“Obe ata is classic,” Awosan says. “Every family cooks it differently, every region within West Africa cooks it differently. It’s the mother sauce basically. Everyone thinks of bechamel and things like that, but that’s our mother sauce. You can use it to make pretty much everything else.”

Obe ata is also used in jollof rice, which inspired her Jollof Orzo Soup recipe. “When I think of jollof rice, I went back and forth,” she says. “Is it about the rice or the broth? For me, I think it’s about the broth and the combination of vegetables that goes into it.”

In creating the soup, she used orzo instead of rice. Awosan says. “Rice in soup can be mushy, but orzo keeps its shape and releases the starch must faster,” she says. “Then what I really focused on was making sure that the flavor of the broth and the vegetable mix was right and including curry and thyme, which are so prevalent in jollof rice. And then I did a little relish of onions and tomato to give it a bit of oomph for crunchiness.”

This warm, comforting soup is the perfect dish as we enter the homestretch of the winter months. Awosan recommends pairing the soup with a gingery beverage or something with floral notes like bissap.