This Famous Nail Artist Made an Adorable Cannabis Strain Journal

The single most common question from cannabis consumers also happens to be the one question the cannabis industry still can’t answer: How will this product make me feel?

Even after reading reviews and hearing first-person testimonials, everyone’s body chemistry is unique. Budtenders can recommend a local favorite and you can read up on CBN and varietals associated with sounder sleeps, for example. But you honestly don’t know for sure. Until cannabis is federally legalized, researchers can’t conduct the work needed to answer these questions with anything close to scientific certainty.

But don’t fall into complete cannabis despair just yet. In fact, anyone has the ability to navigate their journey towards their perfect strains, regardless of access to a laboratory. The most accurate way to find what works for you is to start paying attention to what’s coming close. Every time you try a new strain, farm, or product and feel some of the desired effects, noting every detail allows you to narrow down what’s working for you.

It will require some patience and a lot of diligent note taking—for which there is fortunately an increasing number of tools to help you do so, at your speed. Goldleaf first introduced a structured solution to this problem in 2016 with its strain journal designed to look like a Moleskine notebook, providing a grown-up template for patients, growers, and enthusiasts to fill in and track their highs and cannabis education.

Now Strain of the Day, a new, stripped-down journal designed to make tracking your seshes an easy, accomplishable task, created by Nisha Persaud. An educator at a grade school by day and famous nail artist in her free time, the New Jersey native had developed a relationship with cannabis over the past few years, looking forward to a blunt at the end of the day to free her mind to get more creative and artistic. Cannabis quickly became a rich part of her self-care practices, and she developed her own way of remembering each and every sesh.