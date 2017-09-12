Food & Drink

KFC's Boneless Chicken and the seven other greatest boneless foods

By Published On 05/09/2013 By Published On 05/09/2013
KFC Original Recipe Boneless chicken

Bones: sure, it's a fantastic TV dramedy starring David Boreanaz, but in food? You've gotta eat around them, and, like, other stuff. That's why KFC just released its new Original Recipe Boneless Chicken. And also why we took it upon ourselves to compile a list of the greatest boneless foods ever

Boneless Pizza Tired of lifting a heavy, cheesy skeleton every time you want to take a bite? Well... you're not anymore

Boneless Cookies This is what gingerbread men look like after a very intense and delicious medical procedure

Boneless Cake "But what's keeping the cake standing?", you might ask. Why, good old-fashioned American ingenuity, that's what! Also, leavening agents

Boneless Sour Patch Kids This one's actually tragic, considering that these were once real gummy kids with all sorts of skeletal definition

Boneless Vegetables OK, OK -- we know. They're vegetables. But, that sad fact aside, there's no osseous tissue anywhere in these guys. Magical

Boneless Pasta Carb-filled? Yes. Bone-filled? Absolutely not

Boneless Funny Bones All that's left is the "funny". And the highly processed peanut butter.

