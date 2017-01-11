Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

Humans by design are predisposed to be lactose intolerant. The only reasons Westerners (mostly) lost this intolerance was due to centuries of eating cheese and having their bodies evolve to adapt to consuming it. Darwin!

When our ancestors moved out of the Fertile Crescent -- teeming with wildlife -- and into northern regions like Europe, there arose a need for protein that didn't come from animal meat since there were fewer animals to hunt. Out of this necessity came the need to create protein from other sources. Thus, making cheese became a viable alternative.

Conversely, on the other side of the planet, East Asians were able to sate this new need for alternative sources of protein with soy. So really, East Asian cuisine not containing much cheese is just as odd as European cuisine not containing much soy. It's simply a product of tradition and accessibility.