But there is an opening here. All of the factors causing the restaurant bubble in the US (cook shortages, rising labor costs, a glut of inventory, etc.) have made the casual fine-dining restaurants that have driven our 21st-century culinary renaissance extremely vulnerable. Many will go under regardless of what they do, but for others to survive, they'll need to adapt. And nothing forces change faster than desperation.

There is some good news here. Those who've had success in the tip-free realm are offering to open up their books so others can see how they did it. Hoffman estimates he's spoken to 75% of the restaurants trying to go tip-free. Nick Kokonas, co-owner of Chicago's revolutionary Alinea, Next, and The Aviary, told me his tip-free restaurants had "record sales and margins last year, just under 30%," which he attributes to "our constant experimentation on the business side with new ways of booking restaurants, looking at food costs, adjusting labor," etc. He pointed out that most places closing are chef/owner spots where the chefs often "disdain the business side of things," but his goal is to be more open about Alinea's practices so others can improve their operations and stay open.