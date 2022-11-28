Meet the Best Little CBD Store in North Dakota

As soon as Fellman could get released from the hospital, she was on her way to her newborn in Minneapolis, where they would stay for nearly four weeks while he received care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She endured a sleepless cycle of pumping every other hour and worrying about her son’s survival. The extreme stress caused panic attacks. Fellman even blacked out once.

The first CBD shop in North Dakota had just opened in Morehead around 2018, so she decided to try CBD to help her stress. “It was located at a truck stop, and when we first pulled up, I was like, Are we about to get abducted?” laughs Fellman, semi-seriously. “But once I was in there, the lady was super nice. She couldn’t really answer my questions though, recommending me water-soluble products but not able to talk me through what CBD was, how it worked, what the endocannabinoid system was.”

Fellman walked out empty-handed, but remained curious about this plant’s potential and eventually found a product that helped her panic attacks.

“I kept thinking to myself, I can do a better job than that shop in Morehead.Our community needs this,” says Fellman. “I know so many are dealing with mental health, physical health—including my mom, who passed last year. She was on at least 20 pills a day. It breaks my heart when I see people struggle with their health issues.”

About a year and lots of research later, Fellman opened Kota Botanics at the end of 2019. She started with just five brands on the shelves, such as Joy Organics, Vital Leaf and TONIC. Now she offers a dozen other CBD tinctures, gummies, vapes, pet products, skincare products, sexual intimacy products, and much more.