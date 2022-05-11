Channel Your Inner Ilana With Homemade Weed Firecrackers

Firecracker Nutella Weed Sandwich Recipe

Ingredients:

• Graham crackers

• Nutella hazelnut spread (or peanut butter)

• 0.5g of high-quality flower (I used Bubba Fett by RHTHM)

Directions:

Decarb the weed

1. For this firecracker recipe to work, you must decarboxylate your weed. This is what will activate the THC and other cannabinoids in the flower—you’re heating it to a point that we will be able to experience the effects by eating it.

2. Figuring out how to decarb the weed may seem intimidating to first-timers, but you can’t go wrong if you go “low and slow.”

3. Preheat your oven to 250ºF and wait for the oven to be warm. While you are waiting, grind up the buds.

4. Place the ground cannabis on a sheet of aluminum foil on a sheet pan. Put the weed in the oven and set a timer for 10 minutes. That is plenty of time for the flower to decarb, so do not go any longer. Overheating can overcook the weed, causing it to lose its potency and flavor.

5. Set weed aside and let cool.

Assemble the firecrackers

1. Heat the oven back up to 300ºF. As it preheats, spread a good amount of hazelnut spread (and/or peanut butter) on one side of each cracker. (Tip: The fat in the spread/butter is what absorbs the THC, so the thicker, the better!)

2. Next, evenly sprinkle your flower on the spread-covered crackers. Now’s the time to use a toothpick (or a fork) to stir in the weed with the spread.

3. Mix the weed in thoroughly so that it is covered in the mixture.

4. Add a second spread-covered cracker on top and sandwich them together.

Get baked

1. Wrap each firecracker sandwich in foil. Wrap them as you would if you were cooking over a campfire—loose yet secure. This will lock in all the good stuff.

2. Now, place the foil-wrapped sandwiches into the oven and bake for 15 minutes. (This would be a great time to throw on an episode of Broad City!)

3. Once time is up, remove the crackers from the oven and let them cool.

4. Enjoy! Start with one sandwich. Wait at least 45 minutes to an hour before deciding if you want to dive into another.