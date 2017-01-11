Restaurant Customers Who Ate the Craziest Shit Imaginable

"... full of BROTH...

"... right as we dripped the last drop of our mulled fruit drinks from our mugs into the bowls of dumplings. Because, 'yeah, broth comes in mugs,' said both our brains.

"Using our forks to hold the dumplings in the bowls, we poured the drinks back into their respective mugs and laughed our asses off, and then we poured the real broth onto the dumplings and started eating. We were stone-cold sober, so we have nothing to blame but our own ignorance and inability/unwillingness to ask the server a simple question, 'Hey, it's in a mug, but is this broth or a beverage?'

"The poor server was too stunned to offer replacements of any of it, and we felt too ashamed to ask for anything to be comped, so we assured her whatever flavor bled over was our punishment for our idiocy, and to our pleasant surprise, it wasn't too bad.