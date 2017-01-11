The Worst Customers of All Time Have Nothing on These Assholes

"While they waited for their food -- two porterhouse steaks 'well-done not burnt' -- she finished off another two bottles of beer. When the meals arrived, I made sure they were pleased with how everything came out. They had no complaints and did not have any further requests at the time. After eating everything except the bone, I was interrupted by the lady while trying to take an order at another table.

"When I approached, she all but screamed at me about how the meat on the bone was red. I tried to explain to her that the meat connected to the bone cannot always be completely well-done without burning the rest of the steak to a crisp. She was appalled and wanted to speak with my manager, yelling, 'I can't eat red meat! I'm going to get sick now because I'm pregnant and you didn't thoroughly cook my food!' I silently turned and walked away. I knew saying, 'If you're sick, it was the tequila and three bottles of beer, not so much the slightly pink scraps stuck to the bone of your 20oz steak' probably wasn't the best idea.