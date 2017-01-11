15 Ways to Avoid a Sad Office Lunch

1. Make Sunday your bitch

The work week gets hectic fast, between working on that bod at the gym and attempting to have a social life. Use Sunday to plan out some damn delicious meals and pick up some groceries. Put on that Netflix series you’ve been meaning to binge watch while you cook up soups, stews, chilis, meatloaf, lasagna, and other microwavable meals. Remember this: any food that requires slow cooking either on the stove, slow cooker, or in the oven usually heats up really well.

2. Pre-washed greens are your friends

The only thing more irritating that washing and drying lettuce is plunking down $14 (and an hour -- was that really an hour?! -- in line) on a freaking salad. A 5oz bag of triple-washed greens typically costs $3-4, and you can easily make two hearty salads from one. That comes out to a mere $2 per serving! Most supermarkets stock at least one kind, if not several. For a heartier green that will last through the week, baby kale is great. Get creative and mix up several types like arugula, baby romaine, and spinach. You’ll feel like your own Sweetgreen.