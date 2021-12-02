This Purple Mont Blanc Ice Cream Is Our New Favorite Holiday Treat

Although there’s no place like home for the holidays, Adrienne Borlongan of Wanderlust Ice Cream is still dreaming of far off wonders for her travel-inspired ice creams. Whether it’s a pomegranate rose jelly sufganiyot in Israel or a Christmas cookie-inspired ice cream made from French langue de chats, Scottish shortbread, Scandinavian rye gingerbread, and Dutch speculoos, Borlongan wants to create ice creams that capture the warmth of the holiday season.

For those who have yet to experience the pleasures of Borlongan’s Los Angeles-based scoop shops, Wanderlust provides customers the ability to jet set around the globe through ice cream inspired by travel: mango sticky rice in Thailand, Hawaiian butter mochi, a Provençal lavender honeycomb flavor, and Sri Lankan mangosteen sorbet are just some of the offerings that have appeared on the monthly rotating menu. The holidays are no different—Wanderlust’s menu in December is still inspired by worldly travels, but crafted through the lens of Christmas and Hanukkah customs.

Some of the ice creams she creates are an extension of Borlongan’s own holiday traditions—one specifically that started when she was seven years old: baking Christmas cookies from around the world. “My older brother got me a cookie cookbook and it’s 1,001 cookie recipes from around the world,” she explains. “Every December I would aim to make at least five recipes from the book.” This specific tradition translated to her Christmas Cookies and Sea Salt Cream flavor.

Another personal holiday memory that sticks out to Borlongan is a Christmas spent in Paris during her late teenage years. While sick in bed, potentially with swine flu, Borlongan’s travel partner—her sister—scoured the boulangeries of Paris on Christmas Eve seeking a baked feast for the pair. It was there Borlongan had her first mont blanc, piped tall with chestnut cream and dusted with powdered sugar like a true mountaintop. “I had no appetite, but I remember thinking that was the most amazing thing ever,” Borlongan says. “And I learned it was a Christmas or winter dessert.”

Several years later, her same travel partner returned from a vacation in Tokyo with sweet potato mont blanc-flavored Kit-Kats in tow—a Japanese riff on the traditional French pastry. Borlongan was hooked, and used these two experiences to mold her Okinawan Mont Blanc ice cream: a mascarpone vanilla bean base swirled with purple sweet potato jam and buttery sablé cookies. “It’s basically everything I love about mont blanc minus the chestnut, which I think tastes pretty similar [to sweet potato]—like a mild earthy flavor.”

Although the holidays look different to every family, Borlongan hopes her ice creams can embody the merriment of the season. “I do a lot of my traveling vicariously through other people,” she says. Common winter ingredients—like dried fruits, creamy butter, brown sugar, and aromatic spices—make appearances in Borlongan’s holiday ice cream lineup, which also includes a Slovakian coffee caramel buttercream flavor and a new take on Italian spumoni—all of which ships nationwide to spread holiday cheer. “Everyone has their specific traditions so I try to find things that speak to not just one culture, but multiple cultures, and create familiarity for a broad audience.”