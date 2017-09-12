Olive Garden's Unlimited Pasta Passes Sold Out In Less Than a Second

Olive Garden's unlimited pasta passes went on sale at 2pm ET on Thursday. By 2:00:01, they were all gone.
That's right, all of the restaurant chain's $100 Never Ending Pasta Passes -- for unlimited pasta entrées, breadsticks, soup or salad, and Coke drinks for seven straight weeks -- sold out before you could say Ziti. This should come as no surprise, seeing as Olive Garden's site broke under the weight of hundreds of thousands of breadstick-hungry masses when the promotion first debuted last year and subsequently sold out in 45 minutes.
"[W]e sold out of our 2,000 Pasta Passes in less than a second," Olive Garden spokeswoman Jessica Dinon said via email. "We’re thrilled with the excitement of our guests, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the Pasta Pass recipients in our restaurants for Never Ending Pasta Bowl starting on Oct. 5."
In addition to 1,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes, Olive Garden changed things up this year by also offering an additional 1,000 family-sized passes for $300, which entitles the cardholder and three guests to the unlimited pasta glory. Nothing like some good family bonding over endless plates of Tri-Colored Vegetable Penne, right?
A bunch of the passes will probably end up on eBay, but Olive Garden said there's still a chance to score your own by chatting them up on Facebook and Twitter, so you might want to get on there and beg for one in Italian and serious GIFs of Paul Sorvino.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't even cope with the basic endless breadsticks... Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.