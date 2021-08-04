Why Olive Oil Cake Is the Ideal Summer Bake

During most of the year, you could tempt me with a slice of pretty much any cake. When it comes to the height of summer, though, baking and eating a dense chocolate cake isn’t really the vibe. It’s a time when our palettes are craving something a little lighter, a little more fresh, to cut through the heat of the season.

That is precisely why olive oil cake makes for the perfect summer bake. A tasty, savory, Mediterranean treat, the olive oil cake proves itself time and time again as one of the most versatile (and approachable) bakes you should always have at the ready.

Amazingly, olive oil cake just continues to get better over time, which is otherwise virtually unheard of in the baking world. A cake that stays moist and whose texture continues to improve while sitting on your counter for days? Some people might not believe it—but they’ll just have to try it for themselves.

“What I love about olive oil cakes is that the oil contributes a really pleasant fruity flavor to the cake, and helps it to stay moist for longer than butter would,” says Erin Shambura, the chef and owner at beloved Brooklyn restaurant Fausto. “The olive oil also makes it taste really fresh and delicious, so I really like making it, especially at the restaurant, because it’s super versatile.”

For those who appreciate a dessert that isn’t cloyingly sweet, olive oil cake is a good bet, too. Its versatility also comes from how many flavors it goes well with, whether you’d prefer to enjoy it with fresh espresso for breakfast, top it with whipped cream and seasonal fruit for after dinner, or play around with the liqueur choice in the actual bake.

Shambura says the key is to not overmix the batter, adding that the process can be done by hand if you don’t have a stand mixer. Her recipe also calls for the addition of sherry—a golden-hued fortified wine liqueur that Shambuya says adds a really nice nuttiness and toastiness to the cake.

Another good choice, though, is citrusy limoncello. Just like olive oil cake, the beauty of limoncello is in both its simplicity and its texture—smooth, sip-worthy and perfect to enjoy at any time of the day. It’s easy enough to find pre-made in the store, but you can also make limoncello on your own in a matter of weeks, either to add to your olive oil bakes or to simply enjoy a small glass—chilled alongside dessert.

Many olive oil cake recipes will ask for citrus in some way, whether in the form of fresh lemon or orange juice, grated rinds for a zestier flavor, or Grand Marnier. The addition of limoncello to your olive oil cake will give it a sweet, summery and light citrus flavor that you won’t be able to live without.