The 1 Million-Calorie Lasagna Is the Best Way to Send Off 2016

Now, this is already enough calories to feed (and potentially kill) a family of four. But once you soak your bacon in 13,000g of duck grease, there's really no room for modesty. So here's how the full list of ingredients for this hedonistic lasagna rounded out:

100lbs of pork

120 packs of bacon

13.7k grams of duck fat

16 bottles of tomato cream sauce

15 bricks of lard

10 cartons of cream

Five bricks of butter

Eight wheels of Brie cheese

10 bags of mozzarella

Eating the recommended average of 2,700 calories a day, this sucker would last 370 days, which is MORE THAN AN ENTIRE YEAR.

So yeah, my plans for 2017 are pretty much set. See you on the other side. Please bring Tums.