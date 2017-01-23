An Oreo-Themed Menu Is McDonald's Latest Experiment

Normally when I eat Oreos for breakfast, I have to hide in shame. Oreos aren't "traditional breakfast food," and "I'm setting a bad example for the kids," and "I guess I don't care if I live to see the next Olympics." Whatever. But that is all about to change thanks to McDonald's Hong Kong. The chain has a new Oreo-centric McCafe menu.

The limited-time menu pairs the chocolate sandwich cookie with Micky D's McCafe brand (basically, its stab at emulating Starbucks) to create some seriously excellent-looking creations. How are these only in Hong Kong?

While the menu has Oreo-loaded treats like an Oreo tiramisu and an Oreo Chocolate Cheese Tart, the standouts are the caffeinated drinks -- for sheer originality alone. The "Oreoccino" -- which is an Oreo cappuccino -- is available in both hot and cold versions. Both appear to come topped with a pile of crushed cookies. They were pretty much built to be squeezed into an Instagram feed.