An Oreo-Themed Menu Is McDonald's Latest Experiment

Normally when I eat Oreos for breakfast, I have to hide in shame. Oreos aren't "traditional breakfast food," and "I'm setting a bad example for the kids," and "I guess I don't care if I live to see the next Olympics." Whatever. But that is all about to change thanks to McDonald's Hong Kong. The chain has a new Oreo-centric McCafe menu.
The limited-time menu pairs the chocolate sandwich cookie with Micky D's McCafe brand (basically, its stab at emulating Starbucks) to create some seriously excellent-looking creations. How are these only in Hong Kong?
While the menu has Oreo-loaded treats like an Oreo tiramisu and an Oreo Chocolate Cheese Tart, the standouts are the caffeinated drinks -- for sheer originality alone. The "Oreoccino" -- which is an Oreo cappuccino -- is available in both hot and cold versions. Both appear to come topped with a pile of crushed cookies. They were pretty much built to be squeezed into an Instagram feed.
As of right now, the only way to get your hands on this menu requires booking a flight to Hong Kong. But we can only pray the Oreo menu will prove to be such a success that McDonald's won't be able to keep this new menu from American locations too.
And yes, you can dip an Oreo into your Oreoccino. No, it will not rip a hole in the space-time continuum.
