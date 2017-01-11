How China Created America's Favorite Condiment

By the late 19th century though, tomato ketchup was firmly entrenched in British and American condimenting habits. But it was a Pittsburgh man named Henry J. Heinz in the 1870s who upped the vinegar and sugar to the levels we're used to on our burgers today. He actually did it to improve the shelf life of the sauce, which had previously relied on questionable preservatives like coal tar and sodium benzoate. It was a winning move. Heinz is now the dominant brand in America, a country where 97% of us keep ketchup in the house so we can spread it over everything we eat and then use it to shine our cars. (Seriously, is there anything we won't put ketchup on?)