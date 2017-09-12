Bacon-infused hot dogs are finally a reality

If current trends continue, everything will soon be made of bacon, including -- with any luck -- vegetables. Aiding the cause are Oscar Mayer's new Bacon Dogs, which... WAIT, WHAT?! BACON DOGS?! Yeah, that's right; the people who possess commercial Weinermobile licenses have infused their dogs with hardwood-smoked bacon. The new Bacon Dogs will be rolled out just in time for Memorial Day, which means your cookout is sure to be a hit if your guests are the kinda people who are partial to things that are delicious. But it also raises some sizable philosophical questions, chiefly: Is a Bacon Dog a breakfast food? The only way to find out is to open your mind. And gullet.