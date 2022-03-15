This Palestinian Baker Makes Gorgeous Custom Knafeh Cups

We all explored different hobbies during quarantine—whether it was doing yoga, crocheting, playing Animal Crossing, or baking. Shadin Hamdan, founder of Kanafa Cups, went for the latter, spending hours in the kitchen making the Middle Eastern dessert knafeh.

You may have seen it before, spelled in a multitude of ways—knafeh, kunafeh, and kanafa are just a few. The beloved Palestinian dessert is made up of dyed shredded phyllo dough, filled with cheese and topped with chopped pistachios and qattar, a rosewater-infused simple syrup. Traditionally, the dessert is the size of a standard cake and served in slices. Hamdan decided to put her own unique spin on it, baking the dessert into personal sizes, and thus Kanafa Cups was born.

“I wanted to make a dessert for Ramadan. I thought, ‘Why don’t I try to make a traditional dessert with a modern twist?’” says Hamdan, who runs the business herself while also pursuing a masters in education. “It didn’t go right the first couple of times, but my family loved it.”