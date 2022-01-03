All the Vegetarian Items You Can Get at Panda Express

Quick service restaurants are continuing to lean into plant-based meats and vegetarian friendly options on their menu. The same goes for Panda Express, the fast casual Chinese-American chain that reintroduced orange chicken in a partnership with Beyond Meat and continues to look for new ways to incorporate more plant-based ingredients in its menu. As more consumers opt for less meat intake, this seems like a natural progression.

That being said, it’s important to note that Panda Express’s entrees and sides aren’t prepared in entirely vegan kitchens. “All dishes at Panda Express are cooked and prepped in the same kitchen with shared facilities and equipment—which may not be acceptable for guests with strict vegetarian and vegan diets,” a spokesperson for Panda Express shared. When it comes to your own diet, use your best judgment. In the meantime, here are all the entrees and sides at Panda Express that are not actively made with meat (though some of these options contain animal byproducts, like eggs and cheese).

Beyond Orange Chicken

Although this entree has yet to roll out nationwide, it’s been one of Panda Express’s most successful regional launches to date. This reimagining of Panda’s most popular entree hits all the sweet, tangy, and citrus-kissed notes—without any of the meat. It’s currently available at select locations, which can be found here, for a limited time. But with all of its popularity, we’re certain this vegetarian-friendly option will eventually become a permanent fixture on the menu.

Eggplant Tofu

Although eggplant tofu is not offered at every single Panda location, this is my plea to Panda Express to make this entree more widely available. Of all the vegetarian options at Panda, this one is definitely top tier. The braised eggplant is rendered soft in a bath of sticky sweet and spicy sauce. The tofu is browned and maintains a crispy edge and fluffy soft interior, whereas red bell pepper has crunch. It’s a symphony of textures and flavors that will satisfy both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

Veggie Spring Rolls

These veggie spring rolls are stuffed with a blend of shredded carrots, cabbage, celery, green onions, and translucent noodles all wrapped in a crispy egg roll shell. Dunking these spring rolls in a vat of sweet and sour sauce really brings them to life. A small order comes with two pieces and a large provides 12, so get them for just yourself or to share.

Cream Cheese Rangoons

The inside of these crispy rangoons contains cream cheese and diced scallions (no crab here!), so they’re technically vegetarian-friendly if you can get past the fact that they are fried in the same fryers as non-vegetarian items. And if you can get past that fact, drizzling them with sweet and sour sauce is delightful.