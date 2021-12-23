This Pandan Madeleine Recipe Is a Celebration of Filipino Christmas

It’s hard to believe that From Kora, the viral bakery born in a Woodside, Queens apartment, began as a small word-of-mouth, donut pop-up in the summer of 2020. Like many emerging food businesses, From Kora was the direct result of hospitality industry layoffs.

“I was honestly just bored and trying to pass the time doing a lot of baking myself,” explains Kimberly Camara, the chef and cofounder of Kora. Camara had a brioche dough she was prepared to bake, but when she noticed her mom’s oven was stuffed with pots and pans—a common storage place for immigrant families—she decided to fry the brioche instead of playing Tetris with the oven’s interior.

That first donut, filled with an ube pastry cream leftover from a cake she had baked, has since changed Camara’s life. She began frying more donuts and dreaming up new recipes inspired by her grandmother and Filipino roots, expecting to share her creations with a small circle of friends and family. Instead, word of her donut boxes spread and by the fall of 2020, waitlists for the donuts had formed and lines that spanned over seven city blocks emerged for pop-up sales. The donuts were arguably the hottest pastry commodity in New York City, reminiscent of the cronut craze of 2013.

“I feel like [our initial pop-up] was very special in the sense that we brought people back together in a way that felt safe again,” says Kevin Borja, Camara’s partner and Kora co-founder. The first pop-up was held in Queens, where Camara was born and raised, and seeing the throngs of people—many of whom were Filipino and also from Queens—was encouraging.

“No matter what we do as a business, I want to make a statement and I want the flavors to really speak to people—either in a way that intrigues them and teaches them something new or brings people back to a time and place in their lives, perhaps reminiscent of something they ate in the Philippines or growing up,” Camara says.

The desire for Filipino-inspired treats only grew, and since its initial launch From Kora has now collaborated with Kith Treats, expanded their portfolio to include pies, and are even working on cookie recipes that the pair plan to debut in 2022.