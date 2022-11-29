How an Indian Street Snack Became American Haute Cuisine

For me, pani puri is the most texturally interesting dish in all of Indian cuisine. A popular street food, it’s somewhat similar to a hard taco, with the joy of luscious guacamole, smooth sour cream, juicy tomatoes, and spicy chilies within a crispy, crunchy exterior. There are all sorts of versions across India—as puchka, golgappa, fulki, gup-chup, and so on. Now, Indian chefs around the world have created experimental iterations that are served at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York, London, Bangkok, Los Angeles, and more.

What is pani puri?

To make pani puri, semolina or refined flour dough is cut into rounds and deep fried into golden globes. Each puri, or ball, is gently punctured with the thumb, so you can crack open just half an inch of the cover without shattering it. That way, you can fill it with cooked potatoes and sprouted mung beans before dunking it into water infused with mint and spices.

Pani puri falls in a category of foods described as chaat. The Indian equivalent of tapas, chaats are served in small portions and include such dishes as bhel (puffed rice mixed with chutneys), sev puri (crispy fried canape topped with potato, tomato, chutney and coriander), and dahi bhalla (lentil fritters dunked in yogurt and chili powder), among others.

This is snacking at its finest. You can eat pani puri in one bite, almost like an amuse bouche that always leaves you hungry for more.

The history of pani puri

The exact origins of pani puri are unclear, but many believe they have been served since India’s Mughal Empire (1526–1857). According to one legend, when Emperor Shah Jahan fell ill, a royal hakim advised him to eat food loaded with spices to strengthen his immunity. The palace khansama came up with chaat, a dish that was light on the stomach but tasty.

Another theory from the same period involves the Yamuna River. As the story goes, the river had become polluted, so the court hakim advised locals to cook using healing herbs like tamarind, coriander, and mint.

I believe that these are just tales. While chaats may have been popular during the Mughal period, some version of them can be traced back all the way to Manasollasa, an ancient Indian scripture that mentions the existence of dishes that combined purikas, which are similar to the puris of pani puris or papdis, curd, and a variety of spices.

Where to try pani puri

Pani puri has widespread appeal, and has gone from Indian street food to American fine dining. Sona, a stylish New York City restaurant helmed by Hari Nayak, serves a Delhi version of pani puri known as golgappa. The crunchy shells are filled with jaljeera (cumin water) and boiled potato, tequila and avocado, or vodka and pickled beets.

