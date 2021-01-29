Weekend Project: Why Panki Is One of the Most Nuanced Indian Dishes of All Time

Panki is one of their best dishes that they have been serving for over two decades. Unlike dal dhokli (lentil pasta) that made it to Deliciously Ella or dal-bhat (rice and lentil) featured in Bon Appetit, panki has never really gone mainstream. Essentially a rice pancake that shares the same color, thickness, and rice flour and turmeric as the Vietnamese bahn xeo, panki is cooked in banana leaves. And every year at Swati Snacks, over 60,000 pounds of banana leaves are cut into large rectangles that are well-oiled as if they are getting a deep tissue massage. A thin batter of flour is then poured on these leaves and cooked to perfection. Much like a tamal, where the leaf and dough leave each other once you pull off the husk, with panki, you have to gently peel off its sheets to reach a cheung fun-textured panki that is still steaming with water vapor. Once you bite into it, the faint hint of turmeric and crunch of cumin seeds becomes clear.

“When we started out, we only sold five plates a day,” says owner Asha Jhaveri about her number one selling dish. These days, Swati sells about 600 pankis a day across its four outposts. According to the restaurant’s manager Karan Shah, “Chefs are extensively trained to make this one dish and only an approved chef is allowed to make for guests.”

My own adventure trying to recreate this dish at home made sense until I realized that Swati’s recipe is completely untraceable. Besides relying on my palate memory, I was left with the next best thing and Googled the recipe. The internet threw up so many versions of this humble dish.

Some home chefs ferment the batter for a few hours before making the panki while others make it straight up after whisking. In some places, carom seeds are crushed and mixed into the batter while other recipes prefer cumin seeds. Some steam the final dish, while others call for pan-searing the banana leaves until they are beautifully charred.

I have tried about six versions of this dish, but they don’t say seventh time’s a charm for nothing: I finally cracked the recipe (that actually works) and I’m thrilled to share it with you.