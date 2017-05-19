Why Every Papa John's Pizza Comes With a Pepper

“We briefly tested taking it out of our pizza boxes, and you wouldn’t believe the uproar that it caused, it was like the world was ending,” said Sean Muldoon, Papa John’s Chief Ingredient Officer. Yes, there is a C-suite employee focused solely on making sure Peyton Manning isn’t lying when he repeatedly promises “Better Ingredients.”
"It was like the world was ending.”
The pepperoncini is like the plastic tip on the ends of your shoelaces (they’re called “aglets,” by the way): though seemingly insignificant, they help tie the whole package together. But few -- if any -- have ever stepped back from a pepperoni-fueled stupor to ask how or why Papa John’s includes a pepper with its pizza (it is the only national chain to do so), or what the fuck you are even supposed to do with it in the first place.
“It was actually a worldwide pepperoncini shortage, and it was our fault.”
Muldoon estimates that about 25% of the pepperoncinis that come out of Turkey end up at one of Papa John’s 5,000+ stores, across the States and around the globe in cities like Moscow and Beijing -- where one can only assume Peyton Manning shills in Mandarin.
The chain burns through so many peppers, that at one point the demand outgrew its Turkish suppliers' reach. According to Muldoon, Papa John’s rapid expansion in the late '90s -- when the restaurant quickly grew from a couple hundred locations to almost 1,500 in just a few years -- resulted in one of the biggest pepperoncini shortages of all time, with its Turkish growers struggling to keep pace with the Papa.
“It was actually a worldwide pepperoncini shortage, and it was our fault,” Muldoon said.
So, if you had pepperoncini withdrawals in the late '90s while listening to your favorite Limp Bizkit CD and wearing your JNCO jeans, blame Papa John’s.
“The pepper can add another level of heat and taste to the pizza, depending on how you use it, of course.”
And how you use it, exactly, is entirely up to you: There is no preferred or correct way to consume the pepperoncini. While some people alternate bites of the pepper with bites of their slice -- or eat the entire thing in one mildly spicy go -- Muldoon has a pro-tip… and considering he spends his entire life thinking about this stuff, it is literally a “pro” tip.
“There’s no rules here. But I like to bite off the tip of the pepper, then spread the juices in a circle around the pie,” Muldoon reveals.
Let’s call this method the “rip and drip.” And in Muldoon’s esteemed opinion, it gives the whole pizza a spicy, zesty tang.
“It might not be for everyone, but I enjoy that taste,” he said.
So, you can feel free to throw the pepper out, or bury it in your front yard and pray for a pepper tree, or eat it bite-by-bite, or cut it open and spray it all over your slices. And you can even ask your local provider for extra peppers (warning: they might overdo it). There is no right answer.
But one thing is decidedly certain: these peppers aren’t going anywhere.
“I think we learned our lesson when we tested taking them out of the box,” Muldoon said. “They’re here to stay.”
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.