Why Every Papa John's Pizza Comes With a Pepper

F F or the answers, you must head to a small town in Indiana. Before John Schnatter became the owner of an international pizza brand -- and started calling himself “Papa” for some reason -- he was washing dishes at or the answers, you must head to a small town in Indiana. Before John Schnatter became the owner of an international pizza brand -- and started calling himself “Papa” for some reason -- he was washing dishes at Rocky’s Sub Pub in Jeffersonville.

“At Rocky’s, they always included a pepper with every pizza,” Muldoon said, “it was just a nice extra touch that their customers really appreciated, and John noticed.”

When Schnatter decided to start selling pizza out of his father’s pub after graduating from Ball St., he fine-tuned his business plan with the lessons learned during his summers of grunt-work. Serving pizzas with a pepper made the cut, obviously.

“John always acknowledged how much people loved that inclusion of the pepper, and since day one, he made sure there was a pepper in every one of his pizza boxes, too,” Muldoon said.