How to Survive Going Out to Dinner With Children

One of the most annoying things that happens when your family gets pregnant is people talking to you about the things you need to do before you have a kid. Stuff like "see as many movies in the theater as possible," and "sleep in" and "remember you love each other." But the most irking to me is "go out to dinner as much as possible."

In my opinion, eating a meal out is one of life's small luxuries, and having a child doesn't mean you have to exchange said luxury for meals at home and clown-themed kiddie restaurants. But you also need to accept that the paradigm has shifted. You can still do it, it's just going to be different. But here's how to do it correctly.