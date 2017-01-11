How to Come Out of the Cannabis Closet to Your Parents

Your family may surprise you by their reaction, especially if you're expecting the worst. If you've never had a conversation with them about cannabis before, try it out to gauge where their opinions are. Had I done that earlier, I'm sure I would have had no problem coming out from the start.

But what if your parents react negatively?

Step 3: Explain the impact cannabis has had on you personally

My parents never demanded an explanation for my cannabis use, but I gave myself a soapbox anyway. I told them it helped with my ongoing medical struggles. It helped my mood. It kept me engaged with hobbies and rekindled my love for the outdoors.

This is the possibly the most important step in coming out of the cannabis closet. If cannabis is bettering your life in some way, testify to that. It may take time for your parents to come around if they still cling to preconceived notions about marijuana, but your example and conviction could be the thing to change their minds.