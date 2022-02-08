Meet the Miracle Worker Behind These Gooey Vegan Brownies
Denise Woodard shares the story behind her allergy-friendly Partake Foods products.
The first bite of a Partake brownie is luxuriously decadent: chocolaty, fudgy, and gooey beneath a crispy edge and shatterable top. It’s as every decent brownie should be. The most incredible part, however, is the fact that it’s vegan, gluten-free, and takes less than 40 minutes to whip up. It can stand up to any other boxed brownie mix.
This is all thanks to Denise Woodard, who started Partake Foods in 2016 after her daughter, Vivi, was diagnosed with multiple food allergies. “When searching for great tasting, high-quality snacks that she could safely enjoy, I came up way short,” she explains. “I thought ahead, in my mind, to her struggles socially while navigating her food allergies at birthday parties, play dates, and holidays.” Woodard left a career at Coca-Cola and, by 2017, Partake officially launched.
Woodard is from North Carolina, and food has always been at the heart of her family. “My grandmother’s cooking brought everyone together, and I wanted nothing more than to create those same memories with my daughter,” she explains. The brand began with boxed cookies and the mission to create delicious foods that can be shared without apprehension.
Since its launch, that mission has expanded and morphed, with an array of new products that are still vegan, gluten-free, and top nine allergen-free (the top nine allergens are eggs, milk, wheat, sesame, tree nuts, soy, fish, shellfish, and peanuts). “I knew we could be a champion for food inclusivity by creating delicious foods that were allergy-friendly, not just allergy-friendly foods,’” Woodard says.
The new products include pancake and waffle mixes (that can also be used to make muffins), a blondie mix, and even a pizza crust mix. Woodard finds inspiration for new products by looking for gaps in the market, having an opinionated daughter who tests recipes, and listening to consumer feedback—including from her own employees, some of which have allergies or dietary restrictions. “When our pizza crust launched, we heard from a number of people who hadn’t been able to have pizza in a long time, and we gave them ‘pizza night’ again,” Woodard shares. “Bringing folks back to a food they love and can now safely enjoy is purpose-driving.” Her favorite feedback is from those who shared the products with friends and family who don’t have food restrictions and they “couldn’t believe what they tried was vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-friendly.”
Aside from creating delicious, shareable treats, Woodard also uses Partake as a platform for fighting food insecurity and creating opportunities for HBCU students looking to pursue a career in the food and beverage industry. “As we’ve grown, I’ve quickly seen the importance and ability for us to lift as we climb,” Woodard explains. “Food allergies affect 1 in 13 children across the country, and—according to foodallergy.org—Black children are at a significantly higher risk of developing these allergies. We are passionate about getting safe food into the hands of food insecure families, so a portion of our proceeds go to organizations, like No Kid Hungry, to provide access to the food, education, and advocacy these families deserve.”
Woodard has spent a lot of time thinking about how to ensure food safety in her daughter’s life. There have been countless hours on the phone with restaurants, schools, and other parents. She’s methodical about her grocery list—whether it’s filling the pantry and fridge at home or packing food away for vacation.
All of these experiences are a driving force behind Partake’s mission, she says. “If I can give someone living with food allergies or dietary restrictions the ability to take a sigh of relief because they see our label in a pantry, at an airport, or on a menu, it’s all worth it.”