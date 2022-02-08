Meet the Miracle Worker Behind These Gooey Vegan Brownies

The first bite of a Partake brownie is luxuriously decadent: chocolaty, fudgy, and gooey beneath a crispy edge and shatterable top. It’s as every decent brownie should be. The most incredible part, however, is the fact that it’s vegan, gluten-free, and takes less than 40 minutes to whip up. It can stand up to any other boxed brownie mix.

This is all thanks to Denise Woodard, who started Partake Foods in 2016 after her daughter, Vivi, was diagnosed with multiple food allergies. “When searching for great tasting, high-quality snacks that she could safely enjoy, I came up way short,” she explains. “I thought ahead, in my mind, to her struggles socially while navigating her food allergies at birthday parties, play dates, and holidays.” Woodard left a career at Coca-Cola and, by 2017, Partake officially launched.

Woodard is from North Carolina, and food has always been at the heart of her family. “My grandmother’s cooking brought everyone together, and I wanted nothing more than to create those same memories with my daughter,” she explains. The brand began with boxed cookies and the mission to create delicious foods that can be shared without apprehension.

Since its launch, that mission has expanded and morphed, with an array of new products that are still vegan, gluten-free, and top nine allergen-free (the top nine allergens are eggs, milk, wheat, sesame, tree nuts, soy, fish, shellfish, and peanuts). “I knew we could be a champion for food inclusivity by creating delicious foods that were allergy-friendly, not just allergy-friendly foods,’” Woodard says.