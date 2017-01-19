Here's Why Anthony Bourdain Thinks Young Chefs Are Entitled Brats

Essentially, the perceived glitz and glamour of kitchen life -- made glossy and fashionable when presented on the big (or little... I guess) screen -- is far from the reality of working in an actual kitchen.

"Anybody who goes in laboring under the assumption or thinking it's going to be easy or glamorous is going to be very, very quickly dissuaded. They were not going to last," he said.

In addition to the television, cooking schools have only added fuel to this fire, according to Bourdain.

"Because I've seen that so many times, kids coming out of cooking school and working in my kitchens, and literally two weeks in, you see it. You look behind the line, and you can just see the dream die. This terrible information sinking in, like, 'Oh my God, this is nothing like they told me it was going to be,'" he said.