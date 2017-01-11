You're Getting Screwed Out of Peanut Butter

No one is looking at the label of a cereal box or a peanut butter jar to see how much food is in there. You trust your eyes and the price you've seen over and over again. That's how companies can get away with this.

But those changes were in 2008. What's going on in the peanut butter game today?

Peanut butter companies don't want to talk about this

I reached out to Hormel, which has owned Skippy since 2013. Back in 2008, when the jar changes were made, Unilever owned it. I asked why the peanut butter jar has a dimple, and if the shape has changed recently. Hormel didn't respond to my question, but a spokesperson did say that, "We have not changed the jar since we acquired the brand in 2013."